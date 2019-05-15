New name emerges for 2019
Pitt has been searching for new names in the spring to help fill out the 2019 recruiting class, particularly post players. One of the newest names that has emerged is Josaphat Bilau, a 6’10” and 23...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news