New Targets for Pitt basketball
In the fallout of Khadim Sy picking Ole Miss on Monday night, the Pitt coaching staff has started to explore new options to help fill out the 2020 recruiting class. Here is a better look at some of...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news