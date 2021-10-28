 Panther-lair - PODCAST: The offense, the path ahead, recruiting and more
PODCAST: The offense, the path ahead, recruiting and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
On this week's podcast, we're talking about the ways Pitt's offense can attack - even if the Panthers are missing some key players. Plus: two new commits and a lot more to talk about.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to make sure you never miss a live stream.

