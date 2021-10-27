The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 12: A cold one before Miami

For this week's Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive, we started with the most important question: Did Kenny have that cold one after the win over Clemson? From there, Kenny talked about his two third-down runs in the fourth quarter, the growing pressure on the Panthers and a lot more.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.