How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Nine rankings

After a weekend full of interesting outcomes, the top, the bottom and the middle of the conference stayed the same, but there was movement everywhere else in the Week Nine ACC poll.

No. 1 Wake Forest stayed undefeated with a wild 70-56 win over Army to hold onto the top spot in the polls. But Pitt’s win over Clemson, Virginia’s win over Georgia Tech, Louisville’s win over Boston College, Miami’s win over N.C. State and Syracuse’s win over Virginia Tech moved all five of those teams up, with the Cavaliers and Cardinals jumping three spots and the Hurricanes and Orange going up two.

Meanwhile, the Hokies took a nosedive after losing to Syracuse at home, falling from No. 6 to No. 13, and the Eagles suffered a similar fate in dropping from No. 7 to No. 12.

N.C. State and Clemson also fell after their road losses on Saturday.

The weekly ACC poll is compiled by representatives of 12 conference team sites in the Rivals network. In total, 14 votes were cast; 10 of the first-place votes went to Wake Forest and the other four favored Pitt.