Panther-lair - PODCAST: Paris Ford, FSU and more

PODCAST: Paris Ford, FSU and more
MORE HEADLINES - VIDEO: A preview of Florida State with Warchant.com | Paris Ford opts out of the season | Inside the numbers: A look at Paris Ford's career | Narduzzi on Paris Ford, Florida State and more | Video: Narduzzi's Monday press conference | Pitt turns to Brandon Hill to replace Ford | More on Paris Ford's decision to leave Pitt
Pitt is back from the off week, and there's plenty to discuss with Paris Ford leaving the team and the Panthers gearing up for Florida State. We're talking about that and more on this week's podcast.