Panther-lair - Video: A preview of FSU with Warchant

Video: A preview of FSU with Warchant
Panther-Lair.com's Chris Peak and Warchant.com's Ira Schoffel sat down to chat about Pitt-FSU and a lot more in advance of this week's game. Check out video of the conversation to get ready for Saturday's matchup.