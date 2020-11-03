Panther-lair - Pitt turns to Brandon Hill to replace Paris Ford

The news broke yesterday that Pitt star safety Paris Ford has opted out of the remaining four games in the 2020 college football season. Ford leads Pitt in both tackles (45) and interceptions (three). Obviously the sting of losing an All-ACC caliber safety is a big blow to a secondary that has been susceptible to big plays this season.

Pat Narduzzi indicated during his Monday press conference that Pitt will turn to redshirt freshman Brandon Hill to replace Ford for the remainder of the season. Hill finished with a career-high 8 tackles in the team’s game against Notre Dame while splitting reps with Ford.

Hill has appeared in all seven games this season and has produced 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and has forced a fumble. In the 2019 season, Hill appeared in four games which kept his redshirt season in tact.

Pitt recruited Hill out of Apopka (Fla), where he was graded as a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com starring for Wekiva High School. Hill held 20 scholarship offers including some from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota and more.

“Obviously replacing Paris Ford in the lineup and a guy that we've got a ton of confidence in,” Narduzzi said of Brandon Hill. "I think I might have mentioned a week or two weeks ago, a guy we feel like he's a starter, Brandon Hill is a guy that has played the last couple weeks, has played special teams. He's a playmaker. He's physical, he's strong, and he'll be the guy that will line up and play in that position as we sit here today.”

Hill will team with veteran safety Damar Hamlin in the Panthers secondary. Hamlin has started 37 games in his career and is one of the Panthers most seasoned players. In addition to Hill, Pitt may have to turn to a couple more players to help replace Ford.

Narduzzi cited versatile defensive back Erick Hallett as a possibility that could play the position, along with sophomore Judson Tallandier and true freshman Buddy Mack.

Hallett plays multiple positions on defense and can cover any spot in the secondary at a moment’s notice. He has played corner, safety, and nickel for the team throughout this season.

“Sometimes I feel bad that we don't get him locked into one home, but he's so good at doing everything, and he's been that Swiss Army knife, I guess,” Narduzzi said of Hallett.

Tallandier converted from cornerback to safety prior to the season and was someone Narduzzi was high on back during training camp. Mack as a true freshman is an intriguing name to remember. He was a late addition to the recruiting class, but has impressed since he stepped foot on campus after enrolling early last winter.

“Buddy Mack is a guy, even last week we put him in there to get some reps and he's got recall,” Narudzzi said of 6’1” and 180-pound freshman. "Buddy Mack is another guy that you could possibly see on the field.”

While it may take a few guys to replace what Pitt is losing in Ford, it does appear that it will be Hill’s job to lose. He is a player that the coaches have been high on and he is expected to be a very good safety for this team down the line, but his chance is coming a little sooner than expected.

“It's an opportunity for that guy to take it over and be the future safety at that spot, and I really think you guys will be impressed with what you see back there out of him,” Narduzzi said of Hill. "I think he's a fantastic football player. He's athletic, he's tough, he's physical, and he flies around with a ton of effort.”