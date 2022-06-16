PODCAST: Johnson, Carrington, official visits and more
MORE HEADLINES - Pitt lands guard Carrington for the 2023 class | Johnson: "I think we will be great" | Impact: What Dior Johnson means for Pitt | The Pitt Hoops Scholarship Board: Where things stand after Dior Johnson's commitment | Whittington returns to Pitt for the first time as a commit | Who stood out at Pitt's prospect camp on Sunday?
We've got a lot to cover on this week's Panther-Lair Show after Pitt landed two big basketball commits this week and the football program is set to host a dozen official visitors. Tune in for talk on all of that and more on the Panther-Lair Show.
The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube Channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.