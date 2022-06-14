 Panther-lair - Impact: What Dior Johnson means for Pitt
basketball

Impact: What Dior Johnson means for Pitt

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt landed a commitment from four-star point guard Dior Johnson on Monday; what does that mean for the Panthers this season? What will the rotation look like? And how interesting is this team now?

We went live Monday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel for a special episode of the Panther-Lair Show to break down Johnson's commitment. Make sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream, a Weekend Recap, a Friday conversation or any of our other Pitt video content.

