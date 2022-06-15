Pitt lands guard Carrington for the 2023 class

Two weeks ago, Carlton Carrington came out of his official visit to Pitt calling the Panthers his top school.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances guard made it official when he committed to Pitt.

“I believe the coaches can help me get where I want to go and it just felt right to me,” Carrington told Panther-Lair.com. “Me being there and seeing the culture and all the coaches, that made my decision. I thought I might commit on the visit, but I held off. I knew on the visit, but I waited to get it together.”

As a three-star guard prospect, Carrington is looking forward to working with Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, himself a former guard in the ACC.

“Coach Capel is very relatable,” Carrington said. “He’s been in my shoes before and he’s been through it: high school, AAU, college, he has done all of it. So the things he can teach me, not many coaches can.”

Carrington added that Capel isn’t the only Pitt coach he has been in contact with.

“My relationships with the coaches are very good,” he said. “I’ve ben talking to Coach Capel and Coach (Milan) Brown for almost a year. Relationships are everything to me, and the relationships are great with those coaches.”

At 6’4” and 175 pounds, Carrington can play point guard or work off the ball, and he said the coaches envision him doing a little bit of both when he gets to Pitt.

“They want me to come in and score and be a leader,” he said. "That’s what I know I can do for them.”

Carrington’s commitment on Wednesday came 48 hours after Pitt landed four-star 2022 point guard Dior Johnson, whose decision to pick the Panthers was a surprise to just about everyone outside the program.

“I found out when everyone else found out,” Carrington said. “That was great news because he’s a great basketball player and I think we can definitely do some great things together. I’ve heard a lot of good things about him.”

While Carrington is looking forward to playing with Johnson in the future, he has also connected with Pitt’s current players.

“They were very welcoming,” he said. “They talked to me a lot when I visited and they’re really good guys that I can connect with and play with.

“I see that Coach Capel is trying to build a winning culture, and with me going there, I think I can help get them there.”

Carrington is Pitt’s second commitment in the class of 2023, joining four-star wing Marlon Barnes.