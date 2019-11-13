News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Is the offense up to the challenge?

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - Pitt hands RMU a loss in debut of the Colonials' new home | Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over RMU | Three thoughts from Tuesday night's win | Capel on the win: "We found something that worked" | RECRUITING: Five Pitt commits plan to enroll early | Under the lights: How did Pitt's recruits play over the weekend? | Pitt RB coach Andre Powell on his position group and more

Is Pitt's offense good enough to beat UNC on Thursday night? Plus: a preview of the Tar Heels and a review of the Panthers' hoops win over RMU on Tuesday night.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}