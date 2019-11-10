News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Powell talks Vincent Davis, V'lique Carter, and more

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt running backs coach and special teams coordinator Andre Powell addressed the media during the bye week. See what the Panthers’ assistant coach had to say on a number of different topics. You b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}