Three thoughts from Pitt's win over RMU
Trey McGowens woke up The Pitt basketball team is centered around its star sophomore backcourt of Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens. After the first two games of the season, that just wasn’t happeni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news