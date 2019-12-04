PODCAST: Disappointment, underachievement, the TE problem and more
MORE HEADLINES - Recruiting rundown: Tight ends, transfer targets and more | Recruiting rundown: Pitt coaches hit the road for a big stretch of recruiting | Pitt impressed Bermudez on visit | Eight Panthers make All-ACC teams | Three-star DE checks out Pitt for the first time | Pitt pulls away from Rutgers to win five in a row
A few days after the regular-season finale, it's still hard to shake the feeling of disappointment in Pitt's 7-5 record.