News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 08:12:01 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Disappointment, underachievement, the TE problem and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - Recruiting rundown: Tight ends, transfer targets and more | Recruiting rundown: Pitt coaches hit the road for a big stretch of recruiting | Pitt impressed Bermudez on visit | Eight Panthers make All-ACC teams | Three-star DE checks out Pitt for the first time | Pitt pulls away from Rutgers to win five in a row

A few days after the regular-season finale, it's still hard to shake the feeling of disappointment in Pitt's 7-5 record.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}