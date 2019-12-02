News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 10:04:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Pitt impressed Bermudez on visit

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt hosted its first official visit of the fall over the weekend when Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood safety Derek Bermudez came to town. The official visit was Bermudez's first trip to Pittsburgh,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}