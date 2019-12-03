Pitt used a big second half run and a strong showing from its three guards to knock off Rutgers by a score of 71-60 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Panthers are now 3-3 in the event since joining the ACC.

The Panthers held a 35-27 lead at the break, but the Scarlet Knights stormed out of halftime on a 10-2 run. Pitt then went on a 13-0 run of its own to regain the lead and assert control for the rest of the game.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Xavier Johnson, as the sophomore guard finished with a season-high 20 points and 8 assists. Trey McGowens followed behind with 16 points. Ryan Murphy chipped in with 15 of his own.

After a strong showing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Pitt leading scorer Justin Champagnie was held down with 0 points on 0-of-6 shooting.

Au'Diese Toney came off the bench and provided some strong play with 10 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in 29 minutes of game action.

The win marks the first time since 2014 Pitt has played in and won three consecutive games against power-five competition. Pitt knocked off Kansas State of the Big 12 last Monday, before defeating a pair of Big Ten teams in Northwestern and Rutgers in the past two games.

The Panthers outside shooting woes continued as Pitt finished just 5-of-16 from the 3-point line on the night. However, Pitt finished with a season-high 18 assists as a team, which has been a dramatic turnaround in the last two games.

The Panthers are now 7-2 on the season. Pitt is now set to play its toughest game of the season on Friday. The Panthers are set to take on No. 1 ranked Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. Pitt and Louisville split the season series a year ago.