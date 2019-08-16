News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Credit and blame for Pitt's offense

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Losses, uncertainty, sure things and more | What has Beatty seen out of the receivers so far? | Salahuddin is waiting on his chance | Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's indoor practice | Training camp video: The linebackers in action | Narduzzi on Pickett and more | What stood out in Pitt's practice on Thursday?

On the Friday podcast: Sometimes it's good to be careful what you say. Plus, a closer look at Pitt's receivers.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}