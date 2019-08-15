News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 10:10:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Training camp: News and notes from Thursday's practice

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

-- Pitt returned to the practice field for the third day of this week. Pitt has one more practice that is open to the media tomorrow, then Pitt will have it's second big scrimmage of camp on Saturd...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}