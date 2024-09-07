CINCINNATI — The Pitt Panthers are getting set to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats for a noon kickoff at Nippert Stadium this afternoon. Both teams enter the contest with a 1-0 record, with Pitt holding the lead all-time series 8-5. Follow along for live updates throughout today's game.

FIRST QUARTER

Cincinnati 7, Pitt 0 7:47

UC — Jamoi Mayes 52 pass from Brendan Sorsby

Pitt forced a punt on Cincinnati's first drive and had some momentum going on offense, but Eli Holstein threw his second interception in as many games to end the threat. From there, the home team got to work with two big plays. The first was a 28-yard rush by Corey Kiner to get to near midfield. On a third down and 10 attempt, Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby connected on a 52-yard gain to Jamoi Mayes down the sideline for the game's first score. The Panthers' Ryland Gandy had good coverage, but it was an even better throw.

Cincinnati 7, Pitt 3 3:52

UP — Ben Sauls 47 kick

After Cincinnati's first scoring drive of the game, the Panthers answered with a field goal, but have to feel like they could have gotten more. Eli Holstein's pass attempt on third down was off the mark, despite Poppi Williams having a step on the defender. The Panthers still showed progress on offense, and should break through for a touchdown eventually. Desmond Reid is up to 54 yards on just six carries.

Cincinnati 14, Pitt 3 1:11

UC — Tony Johnson 5 pass from Sorsby

Cincinnati only needed five plays to march down the field and pad its lead, but really it was two big gainers that got everything going. The first was another deep pass, as Xzavier Henderson burnt Rashad Battle for 34 yards. On the next play, the tight end up the seem gained 34 yards uncovered by the Pitt defense. The Panthers have allowed 180 yards already.

SECOND QUARTER

Cincinnati 17, Pitt 3 8:11

UC — Carter Brown 49 field goal

Cincinnati just had a 14-play, 31-yard drive in 7:14 that resulted in a field goal. The possession took up the whole quarter to this point, as Pitt will be getting the ball for the first time in the second qwuarter around the 8-minute mark. Along the way, Pitt cornerback Ryland Gandy had an apparent interception, but his foot came down out of bounds, negating the big play. Cincinnati was hit with two costly penalties that kept the team out of the end zone, as well. Pitt is now trailing by two touchdowns, on the road, with a redshirt freshman quarterback who has looked anything, but effective today. We'll see how the Panthers respond.

Cincinnati 17, Pitt 6 0:00

UP — Sauls 53 kick

Pitt was severely outplayed for much of the first half, and not many breaks went their way either. There were a few at the end of the first half, however. It started when Cincinnati's Carter Brown shanked an easy 25-yard field goal. Pitt capitalized and quickly got into field position. Holstein had a 20-yard connection with Desmond Reid, then a 25-yarder to Konata Mumpfield with one second left, to set the stage for that field goal. On the kick, Cincinnati was assessed with a roughing the snapper, and will be penalized 15-yards on the opening kick of the second half. The Panthers will receive, so perhaps they can capitalize.

THIRD QUARTER

Cincinnati 24, Pitt 6 7:25

UC — Royer 16 pass from Sorsby

Pitt received the ball to start the second half, and got the ball near midfield. But Desmond Reid slipped on third down, and Holstein's pass fell incomplete on fourth to squander a chance to build second half momentum. Cincinnati subsequently marched down the field in 58 yards on ten plays capped off by a 16-yard touchdown on third down. The Panthers are in pretty serious trouble, needless to say.

Cincinnati 27, Pitt 6 4:50

UC — Brown 26 field goal

Pitt followed up the Cincinnati touchdown with a three-and-out. To make matters worse, Caleb Junko had a 12-yard punt. The Bearcats took advantage and added a field goal to their total. Pitt is down three touchdowns with 20 minutes remaining on the road with a freshman quarterback...

Cincinnati 27, Pitt 13 :46

UP — Konata Mumpfield 11 pass from Eli Holstein

Pitt finally put together an offensive drive, going 75 yards on 11 plays, and it was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown from Holstein to Konata Mumpfield. Along the way, Pitt picked up some yardage on a Cincinnati roughing the passer penalty. Desmond Reid broke loose for a 26-yard to put him over 100 yards for the game. He became the first Pitt running back to start his career with consecutive 100=yard games since Dion Lewis accomplished that back in 2009. The Panthers are still down two scores and haven't forced a punt since the opening drive.

FOURTH QUARTER

Cincinnati 27, Pitt 19 10:41

UP — Mumpfield 38 pass from Holstein

Pitt forced Cincinnati to punt for the first time since the opening drive of the game. After that, the Panthers offense started to click. Pitt marched 82 yards on seven plays. Desmond Reid ripped off some big ones, before Holstein had a clutch fourth down TD pass to Mumpfield for 38 yards. Narduzzi called for a two-point conversion, and it looked to be a well drawn up play, but Kenny Johnson did not come down with it, and the Panthers now trail by 8.

Cincinnati 27, Pitt 25 5:40

UP — Reid 56 pass from Holstein

The Pitt offense is starting to cook a little bit. After falling behind 27-6, the Panthers have scored 19 points in a row. Pitt went 94 yards on just seven plays. Reid had a ridiculous 56-yard touchdown to cap off the drive. He has 239 all-purpose yards today. Because Pitt went for two points earlier in the game and didn't get it, they had to try again, but that conversion attempt had no chance. Ryan Baer was beat off the edge and Holstein was sacked immediately, leaving the Panthers down two points.

Pitt 28, Cincinnati 27 :17

UP — Sauls 39 field goal

Well, they did it somehow. The Panthers have taken their first lead here with 17 seconds remaining. Now they need to play defense to steal a win on the road. Pitt was down 27-6 with 4:50 left in the third quarter and may have pulled off an impressive comeback.

FINAL

Pitt's defense preserved the win to cap off the comeback. Pitt scored 22 unanswered points after trailing 27-6.