Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 11:32:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt releases the latest two-deep

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE FROM PITT'S SEASON-OPENING WIN - PODCAST: The drive home from Pitt's win over Albany | Box score: Pitt 33, Albany 7 | Pitt-Albany: Five key plays | Video rundown: Highlights and interviews from Pitt-Albany | Narduzzi on beating Albany, the defense, Pickett's leap and more | Post-game video: Pat Narduzzi | Pitt opens 2018 with win over Albany

Pitt released its depth chart for the Penn State game on Monday, and there weren’t many changes outside of an update that probably should have been made last week.

On the first official two-deep of the season, redshirt sophomore receiver Taysir Mack, a transfer from Indiana who was ruled eligible to play late in training camp, was not included among the three listed receiver positions. This week, Mack is listed as a starter ahead of Tre Tipton and Michael Smith.

Also among the receivers, redshirt freshman Dontavius Butler-Jenkins was elevated to a first-team spot ahead of junior Aaron Mathews. Neither player actually started the season opener against Albany on Saturday, but Butler-Jenkins played more snaps than Mathews, who was listed as the starter heading into the game.

There weren’t any other changes to the two-deep on offense, defense or special teams.

Offense two-deep
Position Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town OR

Nick Patti

RB

Darrin Hall OR

Qadree Ollison

AJ Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Tyler Sear

Will Gragg

Grant Carrigan

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Darian Street

WR

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Aaron Mathews

WR

Taysir Mack

Tre Tipton

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove


RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake
Defense two-deep
Position Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Chase Pine

Deslin Alexandre

DT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Jaylen Twyman

DE

Rashad Weaver

Patrick Jones

James Folston

Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Quintin Wirginis

Chase Pine

Elias Reynolds

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley OR

Dane Jackson

Marquis Williams

CB

Damarri Mathis

Paris Ford

Jason Pinnock

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker OR

Bricen Garner

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell
Special teams two-deep
Position Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

LS

Cal Adomitis

Grey Brancifort

H

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}