Pitt releases the latest two-deep
Pitt released its depth chart for the Penn State game on Monday, and there weren’t many changes outside of an update that probably should have been made last week.
On the first official two-deep of the season, redshirt sophomore receiver Taysir Mack, a transfer from Indiana who was ruled eligible to play late in training camp, was not included among the three listed receiver positions. This week, Mack is listed as a starter ahead of Tre Tipton and Michael Smith.
Also among the receivers, redshirt freshman Dontavius Butler-Jenkins was elevated to a first-team spot ahead of junior Aaron Mathews. Neither player actually started the season opener against Albany on Saturday, but Butler-Jenkins played more snaps than Mathews, who was listed as the starter heading into the game.
There weren’t any other changes to the two-deep on offense, defense or special teams.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Ricky Town OR
|
Nick Patti
|
RB
|
Darrin Hall OR
|
Qadree Ollison
|
AJ Davis
|
FB
|
George Aston
|
Jim Medure
|
TE
|
Tyler Sear
|
Will Gragg
|
Grant Carrigan
|
WR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Darian Street
|
WR
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Aaron Mathews
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Tre Tipton
|
Michael Smith
|
LT
|
Stefano Millin
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Connor Dintino
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Mike Herndon
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
|
RT
|
Alex Bookser
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jerry Drake
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dewayne Hendrix
|
Chase Pine
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
DT
|
Shane Roy
|
Rashad Wheeler
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp OR
|
Amir Watts
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
Patrick Jones
|
James Folston
|
Money LB
|
Elijah Zeise OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Middle LB
|
Quintin Wirginis
|
Chase Pine
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Star LB
|
Oluwaseun Idowu
|
Anthony McKee
|
Cam Bright
|
CB
|
Phillipie Motley OR
|
Dane Jackson
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Damarri Mathis
|
Paris Ford
|
Jason Pinnock
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Jazzee Stocker OR
|
Bricen Garner
|
SS
|
Dennis Briggs
|
Phil Campbell
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Ethan Van Buskirk
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Grey Brancifort
|
H
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kellen McAlone
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Paris Ford
|
PR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Paris Ford