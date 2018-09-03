Pitt released its depth chart for the Penn State game on Monday, and there weren’t many changes outside of an update that probably should have been made last week.

On the first official two-deep of the season, redshirt sophomore receiver Taysir Mack, a transfer from Indiana who was ruled eligible to play late in training camp, was not included among the three listed receiver positions. This week, Mack is listed as a starter ahead of Tre Tipton and Michael Smith.

Also among the receivers, redshirt freshman Dontavius Butler-Jenkins was elevated to a first-team spot ahead of junior Aaron Mathews. Neither player actually started the season opener against Albany on Saturday, but Butler-Jenkins played more snaps than Mathews, who was listed as the starter heading into the game.

There weren’t any other changes to the two-deep on offense, defense or special teams.