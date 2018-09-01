Pitt’s win over Albany in the season opener Saturday saw big plays from all three phases; here’s a look at five key plays that turned the game in the Panthers’ favor.

Ffrench starts it right

The first big play of the game was the very first play of the afternoon, as junior receiver Maurice Ffrench took the game-opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Following blocking from Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Tre Tipton directly in front of him and Chase Pine, George Aston and Colin Jonov in front of them, Ffrench found a big hole to the right, got to the sideline and took off for the end zone.

The play was Pitt’s first kickoff return for a touchdown to open a game since Quadree Henderson did it against Navy in the 2015 Military Bowl. Pitt would ultimately lose that game, but there was no such fate awaiting the Panthers on Saturday, as Ffrench’s long score was the first of many en route to Pitt’s season-opening win.

Hamlin ends it for Albany

Ffrench’s kick return got things started right for Pitt, and while the Panthers’ defense got off to a rocky start by allowing a 37-yard pass on Albany’s first play and then a 17-yard pass that moved the Great Danes into Pitt territory.

But on first down from the Pitt 19, Albany quarterback Vincent Testaverde overthrew a receiver near the end zone. Pitt safety Damar Hamlin had the presence of mind to intercept it and the athleticism to return it 79 yards, setting up the offense with a short field. Four plays later, the Panthers cashed in to take a two-score lead, and while the extra point attempt was wide right, the interception set up a touchdown that put the game out of reach for Albany.

Mack announces his presence

The NCAA ruled Taysir Mack eligible to play this season after he transferred from Indiana, and he was immediately hailed as a positive addition to the receiving corps. He was limited late in camp due to an injury, but Mack made his Pitt debut on Saturday and played about 15 snaps.

On those plays, he caught three passes for 44 yards. His first reception was a six-yard pass with Kenny Pickett scrambling on first down during Pitt’s second possession, and he grabbed a 13-yard catch four plays later to move the offense into Albany territory. But Mack’s biggest grab came on the next drive; the Panthers were facing third-and-4 from their own 25 and Pickett, working from the shotgun, lofted a pass down the left sideline to Mack, who made the catch with a defender covering him tightly.

The completed pass gained 26 yards, food for a first down that continued a drive which ended with a touchdown to put Pitt ahead 26-7. Pickett-to-Mack should be a frequent connection this season, and that third-down play was probably the first of many.

Weaver gets one

Pitt’s defense sacked Albany quarterback Vincent Testaverde five times, but the first one was as big as any. The Great Danes had driven into Pitt territory and were inside the 30 before a holding call pushed them back to the 37. Facing third-and-19, Testaverde dropped back, but redshirt sophomore defensive end Rashad Weaver got into the backfield and took down the quarterback for a three-yard loss.

At that point in the game - it was the second quarter - Pitt was ahead 26-7 but the lead felt a little tenuous, since Albany seemed to be finding ways to move across the 50. Turning away the Great Danes’ drive set up another Pitt touchdown, which set the final score and gave the Panthers plenty of breathing room.

Keyshon Camp’s sack on Albany’s final drive gets an honorable mention because it was an exclamation point on the defensive performance, but Weaver’s takedown of Testaverde broke the seal.

Mathis adds a turnover

As had been the case several times in the first half, Albany opened the third quarter with a drive into Pitt territory. After an offsides call on Patrick Jones converted a fourth-and-1 for the Great Danes, they hit an 11-yard run to move to the Pitt 33.

From there, Testaverde took a shot at the end zone, firing deep to the right corner. But sophomore cornerback Damarri Mathis played the man until it was time to turn and find the ball, which he did for an impressive interception across the goal line. Albany never really threatened again until the end of the fourth quarter, but given how Pitt’s offense sputtered in the second half, turning away that potential scoring opportunity early in the half made sure that the Great Danes never got closer than 26 points.