Pitt is opening its 2018 season at Heinz Field against Albany, and here’s an updated look at what’s happening on the field.

First quarter

Albany won the toss, but Pitt got off to a hot start when Maurice Ffrench took the game-opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. That was Pitt’s first game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown since Quadree Henderson took one back against Navy in the 2015 Military Bowl.

Pitt 7, Albany 0

Albany’s offense looked like it had some rhythm on its first drive, as Vincent Testaverde hit passes of 37 yards and 17 yards to move inside Pitt’s red zone, but on a first-and-10 from the 19, Testaverde overthrew his intended receiver and junior safety Damar Hamlin picked it off. Hamlin ran 79 yards before Albany tackled him inside the Great Danes’ 20. Three running plays later, sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett went into the end zone from five yards out and the Panthers took a two-score lead (although kicker Alex Kessman missed the extra point).

Pitt 13, Albany 0

Albany's second offensive drive was a three-and-out when pressure got to Testaverde and forced an incomplete pass on third down. Facing its first long field of the game, Pitt's offense dug in for a methodical drive, with short passes and the running game marching 75 yards and capping the drive with a nine-yard from Ffrench for his second touchdown of the game. A two-point conversion attempt was short, but Pitt's lead was extended to three scores.

Pitt 19, Albany 0

Pitt's shutout didn't last. On its third drive, Albany's offense drove 75 yards in six plays, including a 40-yard pass on the first play, a 28-yard screen pass and a nine-yard pass for the touchdown, and the Great Danes got on the board.

Pitt 19, Albany 7

Pitt's defense may have lost its perfect streak, but the Panthers' offense didn't, taking the Albany kickoff at the 19 and rattling off a 12-play drive that lasted 6:28. The drive was highlighted by Taysir Mack catching a 26-yard throw from Pickett on the sideline to convert a third-and-4 and a nice throw-and-catch between Pickett and Araujo-Lopes for the score.

Through three drives, Pickett completed all 10 of his attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown, and Pitt held a convincing lead in the second quarter.

Pitt 26, Albany 7

Albany's offense found success again on its fourth drive, but the Pitt defense stepped up when a holding penalty led to third-and-19 and Rashad Weaver recorded the Panthers' first sack of the season to force a punt.

The kick was well-executed and pinned Pitt at the 5, but Pickett and Aaron Mathews converted a third-and-5 and then a series of good runs from sophomore AJ Davis moved the ball toward midfield. On first down from the Albany 42, Pickett dropped a deep one to Araujo-Lopes for the duo's second touchdown of the game.

Pitt 33, Albany 7

Albany took the ball with a little more than a minute left in the half and gained one first down, but the two teams went to halftime with Pitt ahead by 26 points.

Third quarter

Pitt kicked off to start the second half and Albany moved the ball across midfield, including a fourth-and-1 conversion came by way of a Pitt offsides penalty. But a Testaverde pass into the end zone from the Pitt 33 was picked off by sophomore cornerback Damarri Mathis for the Panthers' second forced turnover of the game.

Shortly after forcing a turnover, though, Pitt gave the ball back when Pickett scrambled and tried to hurdle a pair of defenders. When he was in midair, the ball popped out and was recovered by the Great Danes.

Albany couldn't do anything with the turnover, though, going three-and-out and punting back to Pitt.

An Albany three-and-out gave the Pitt offense another opportunity, but Pickett committed his second turnover in as many possessions on the next drive when a pass attempt was tipped and picked off. The Panthers' defense did its job, though, forcing a three-and-out as the clock ran down on the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

The fourth quarter was more of the same from both teams, as neither seemed to be able to engineer a drive to the end zone. Albany had a chance with a late drive, but Keyshon Camp turned the Great Danes away on a fourth-and-4 with his second sack of the game. Pitt's offense took over and gained one first down to seal the game.

Final: Pitt 33, Albany 7

Pickett finished with 154 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 16-of-22 passing. He also rushed six times for 42 yards and a score. Qadree Ollison led all rushers with 73 yards on seven attempts, while Araujo-Lopes and Mack had three catches each.

Defensively, Pitt had five sacks and nine quarterback hurries along with two interceptions. The Panthers (1-0) will face Penn State next Saturday at Heinz Field.