Pitt Offensive Storylines Entering Spring Practice

Pitt announced the time and date for its annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Wednesday afternoon.
Former Pitt defensive back Jason Pinnock is finalizing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Jordan Schultz.
Pitt suffered a season-ending loss to Notre Dame, 55-54, in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Pitt is kicking off spring practices today, so what are some defensive storylines to follow over the next month?
With the start of spring ball, the jersey numbers for the new Pitt players have been revealed.
