Former Pitt QB Julian Dugger signs with Washington State

Pitt will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second leg of a home-and-home on Nov. 28 in Pittsburgh.
Pitt picked up a surprise commitment on Monday, landing 2026 three-star wide receiver Demetrice McCray.
Pitt extended an offer to local kicker Harran Zureikat, one of the top kicking prospects in the class.
Take a closer look at some storylines from the weekend, all of which involve the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt has shown interest in standout Clarion transfer wide receiver Trevon Tate, Nilson Sports said.
