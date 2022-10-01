The Pitt basketball program picked up some good news as four-star guard Jaland Lowe committed to the Panthers today. Lowe checks in at 6'0" and 160-pounds and he stars for Marshall High School in Missouri City (TX).

Lowe is graded as a four-star prospect according to Rivals.com and is listed as a shooting guard, but will likely figure in as more of a point guard role in Pittsburgh. He chose Pitt over offers from Memphis, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas Tech, VCU, Washington State, and Wichita State.

In the month of September, Lowe took official visits to SMU, Memphis, and Pitt. The Texas native traveled to Pittsburgh the second week of September and spent the weekend with the coaching staff and was also able to take in the football team's game against Tennessee.

The visit was an eye-opening experience for Lowe.

“It was a great experience," Lowe told Panther-Lair.com following his visit. "I learned a lot of new things about Pitt and Pittsburgh in general. It is a lot nicer than I thought and it just changed my whole view on Pittsburgh overall. It was a really good experience being around all of the coaches and around everybody so it was really great.”

Pitt offered Lowe back in July, but the two sides are pretty well familiar with one another. Lowe's dad and Pitt head coach Jeff Capel have known each other for years. That prior relationship likely played a factor in his decision.

“I have known Coach Capel since I was younger, because my dad and him have known each other for a while so having that connection and him seeing me grow up, it felt really good to get that offer," he said in an August interview.

Lowe becomes the third member of Pitt's 2023 recruiting class. He joins fellow four-star guard Carlton Carrington, as well as three-star wing Marlon Barnes. That class is currently ranked No. 13 in the country according to Rivals.

The Panthers are potentially looking for at least a five-man class in 2023, and ahead of the November signing period, Jeff Capel and his staff have put together a strong core group of players in the fold.