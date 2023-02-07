Pitt came into Tuesday night’s meeting with Louisville having won its last three games by a combined total of six points.

But if the two-point win over Wake Forest, the three point win over Miami and the one point win at North Carolina caused more than a little heartburn, there would be no such cardiac events atop Cardiac Hill on Tuesday, as the Panthers cruised to a 91-57 win over the Cardinals.

The 34-point win set a new Pitt record for the Panthers' biggest margin of victory in an ACC game, eclipsing the previous record of 33 points, set in a win over Clemson in Jan. 2014.

Louisville entered the game as the worst team in the ACC and one of the worst teams in the country, regardless of conference, and Pitt, seeking to further solidify its position at the top of the league, treated the Cardinals accordingly.

The first half of the game was a certifiable clinic. Pitt scored 47 points on 16-of-26 shooting (61.5%) and a 9-of-15 from three. The Panthers had 14 assists on their 16 first-half baskets and even out-rebounded Louisville 18-12.

Every player who touched the court for Pitt in the first 20 minutes got on the scoreboard, including Nate Santos, who converted a four-point play, and Guillermo Diaz Graham, who sank two free throws and had a block and an assist in his six minutes.

There was no fall-off in the second half. Greg Elliott drained a three 15 seconds into the half, and somehow things only got worse for Louisville after that. They made their first six attempts of the half to push the lead past 30 and never let the Cardinals get close than 28 points the rest of the way.

And Pitt kept the pressure on Louisville with some of the team’s top players seeing minimal time on the court. Jamarius Burton played just nine minutes in the second half. Blake Hinson played seven. Elliott played eight. And Nelly Cummings played 11.

But the Panthers didn’t need their stars to lead the way Tuesday night. Nike Sibande paced the team with 15 points and Elliott scored 14, but Cummings and Hinson had 11 each and Burton scored eight.

In lieu of one or two dominant performances, Pitt used a balanced attack to blow out Louisville. Nine players scored in the win, with all nine putting up at least seven points, and six of those nine made at least one three-pointer. The Panthers finished the night 28-of-51 from the floor and 17-of-31 from three, coming up one three-pointer shy of tying the school record for three’s in a single game.

They had assists on 23 of their 28 made field goals.

By the final three minutes, the Panthers had walk-on guard KJ Marshall and former-walk-on Aidan Fisch on the court, Jorge Diaz Graham drove for a layup on one possession and drove and kicked to his brother, Guillermo, for a three on the next.

It was that kind of night for Pitt (and Louisville, for that matter) and exactly the kind of game the Panthers should have against the worst team in the ACC if truly are one of the best teams in the league.

With the win, Pitt improved to 17-7 overall and 10-3 in the ACC, reaching double-digit wins in conference play for just the second time since joining the league in 2013. The Panthers will play at Florida State on Saturday.