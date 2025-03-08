Analysis: Pitt knocks off Boston College in finale

Actor Jeremy Renner was in attendance to watch walk-on forward Vasan Stevenson sink the first points of his college career.

Pitt built an early lead and coasted to a big win against Boston College, 93-67, to put a bow on a poor finish to the regular season.

It was a good night in Pittsburgh.

Pitt was bolstered by a strong start, which has been a sore spot over the second half of the season, and an early lead stretched further and further through the second half. Jeff Capel was able to work a bunch of players onto the court.

Pitt embraced a younger lineup against Boston College, inserting guard Brandin Cummings into the lineup, and he rewarded the Panthers with a game-high 16 points (tied with forward Cam Corner) on just 11 shots.

Four Panthers hit double digits in scoring, with Cummings, Corhen, Ish Leggett and Jaland Lowe all hitting 14 points.

Pitt finished the regular season with a 17-14 (8-12 ACC) record, and the Panthers have the ACC Tournament to look forward to. A tournament run is what will be needed to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

Lowe and Leggett combined for 29 points on just 16 shots, and with a deeper rotation, the depth that hasn’t been on display this season.



