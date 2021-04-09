Pitt and Penn State join the offer list for 2023 Chartiers Valley DB
Lamont Payne picked up his first scholarship in February when Kent State offered him. A month later, West Virginia joined the mix and Rutgers followed a week after that.This week, though, Payne add...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news