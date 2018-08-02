Pitt’s recruiting class was lacking a wide receiver commitment - until Wednesday.

Now the Panthers have a wideout in Jared Wayne, a three-star prospect from Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International.

Wayne is spending his senior year of high school at CAI, but he is a native of Ontario who moved to Florida this offseason looking for more recruiting exposure. He got exactly that when he attended Pitt’s prospect camp in early June.

Wayne’s performance that day led to a scholarship offer from the Panthers.

“I’m grateful for any offer but Pitt’s a school I grew up watching, they have great history, a great staff and I had a great time at their camp,” Wayne said after he got the offer.

At 6’3” and 192 pounds, Wayne impressed the Pitt coaches with his work in position drills, one-on-ones and seven-on-seven play. Plus, his film from Trinity College in Ontario didn’t hurt; at Trinity, he also lined up at quarterback and threw for 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in addition to 900 yards and 10 more scores rushing and receiving.

Wayne intended to let his recruiting process play out through his senior season in Clearwater, but the Pitt offer changed his perspective.

“The facilities are great, the city is great and it’s definitely a school I could see myself going to. Out of the schools recruiting me, they’re at the top right now. I’m very excited about them,” he said in June.

In addition to Pitt, Wayne collected scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Old Dominion and South Florida.

Wayne is Pitt’s 17th commitment in the 2019 class and the first wide receiver to pick the Panthers. He is also the third commit in the last seven days, joining Maryland cornerback AJ Woods, who committed last Friday, and New York offensive lineman Matthew Goncalves, who committed on Tuesday.

Click here for highlights from Wayne's time at Trinity College