Pitt had 13 players perform for NFL scouts at its Pro Day last week, but the attention was on two players in particular - much as it was during the 2018 season.

Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall were the co-stars of the Pitt football team this past season, as the two became the first duo in school history to each for 1,000-yards in the same season. On Wednesday, it was one last showcase for the duo in front of NFL scouts before next month’s draft.

Hall, after not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, showed what he could do right from the get-go when he repped 225 pounds 27 times on the bench press, which would have been tied for second among running backs at the NFL combine.

The impressive showing by Hall was not at all surprising for his running mate.

“I was excited, but I knew he was going to kill it though,” Ollison said. “He killed it today, he did everything. Like I said, I root for him just as much as I root for anybody else. That’s my brother, I’m excited for him. I wish he was down there in Indy, but he did his thing out here as I knew he would.”

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi added, ”I think Darrin Hall had a great day,” he said. “I think he should have been a guy at the combine, but I don’t make those decisions, but I think there’s a few guys that should’ve been at the combine."

He continued, “Darrin Hall is an exceptional back. He’s got great ball skills, he can run, and there’s some scouts out here today that thought he was the faster back. So it’s what are you looking for - so I think he’s a guy that’s going to have fun in April.”

The speed was another thing that stood out for Hall, as he unofficially ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. After not being invited to the Combine, it proved to be a strong day for the Youngstown (Oh.) native.

Unlike Hall, Ollison got to go to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. He felt comfortable with most of the things he did there, and for that reason he did not participate in everything at Pitt's Pro Day. He did, however, improve his three-cone drill from a 7.53 down to 7.02 on Wednesday.

He noted there is a difference between Pro Day and the Combine, as it is a more familiar and relaxed atmosphere with his college teammates and family being there.

“It’s a lot different - not as much pressure,” Ollison said. “You’re kind of in an environment that you’ve been in a locker room with for four years, five years so when those guys are encouraging you and hyping you up - it’s a lot easier to go through it.”

Ollison is a bigger back and checks in at 230 pounds. Despite that, he ran well at the Combine with a 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash done by a laser timer. Ollison said he has to try to shed the label as a bigger back.

“I pride myself on being an every-down back, being somebody who can do everything,” he explained. “The more you can do, the more valuable you are and it’s going to get you a job somewhere.”

Ollison added, “They had the same questions about James (Conner) when he came out of college, you know, ‘can he catch the ball?’ And he catches the ball just fine - and everybody here knew that, but you just got to keep showing it.”

Speaking of James Conner, the current Steelers back was among a number of former Pitt players looking on in the crowd during Wednesday’s festivities. Ollison noted that he will be happy to carry on the “Running Back U” mantra that has followed the program through the years with successful NFL running backs like LeSean McCoy, Dion Lewis, and Conner.

“You can go down the list throughout the years and try to give me a better list somewhere else, but like I said Pitt is definitely RBU,” Ollison exclaimed.