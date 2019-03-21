Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star back hears from Pitt 'every other day'

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt offered Kejon Owens last spring, and the coaching staff has kept in regular contact with the 5’10”, 183-pound running back from Miami Central High School ever since. “I hear from Pitt probably...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}