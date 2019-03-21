Three-star back hears from Pitt 'every other day'
Pitt offered Kejon Owens last spring, and the coaching staff has kept in regular contact with the 5’10”, 183-pound running back from Miami Central High School ever since. “I hear from Pitt probably...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news