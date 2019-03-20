Pro timing day rundown
On Wednesday, Pitt held it’s pro timing day with 13 different Pitt seniors participating in front of NFL scouts in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft scheduled for April 25-27. The events inclu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news