Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Western Michigan

Pitt (2-0) will be back at home this Saturday to host Western Michigan (1-1) at Heinz Field. Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-Western Michigan will kick off at noon ET at Heinz Field. It will be broadcast on RSN/ESPN3 with radio coverage on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

As of Monday morning, Pitt is a -15 favorite to beat Western Michigan with an over/under of 60.5, according to BetMGM.com. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note

- This weekend will be Pitt’s first matchup with Western Michigan. - The Panthers are 32-4 all-time against current members of the Mid-American Conference. The last meeting against a MAC team was the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl when Pitt defeated Eastern Michigan 34-30 in Detroit. - Pitt’s last regular-season game against a MAC team was earlier in the 2019 season when the Panthers hosted Ohio. - Pitt’s most recent loss against a current MAC team came in 2014; the Panthers lost to Akron 21-10 at Heinz Field. Pitt also lost to Bowling Green at home in 2008 and fell to Ohio (2005) and Toledo (2003) on the road. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees and a 25% chance of precipitation.