Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Western Michigan
Pitt (2-0) will be back at home this Saturday to host Western Michigan (1-1) at Heinz Field.
Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.
Time, TV and radio info
Pitt-Western Michigan will kick off at noon ET at Heinz Field. It will be broadcast on RSN/ESPN3 with radio coverage on 93.7 The Fan.
What’s the spread?
As of Monday morning, Pitt is a -15 favorite to beat Western Michigan with an over/under of 60.5, according to BetMGM.com.
Game week schedule
Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week.
Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.
Notes of note
- This weekend will be Pitt’s first matchup with Western Michigan.
- The Panthers are 32-4 all-time against current members of the Mid-American Conference. The last meeting against a MAC team was the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl when Pitt defeated Eastern Michigan 34-30 in Detroit.
- Pitt’s last regular-season game against a MAC team was earlier in the 2019 season when the Panthers hosted Ohio.
- Pitt’s most recent loss against a current MAC team came in 2014; the Panthers lost to Akron 21-10 at Heinz Field. Pitt also lost to Bowling Green at home in 2008 and fell to Ohio (2005) and Toledo (2003) on the road.
Weather outlook
According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees and a 25% chance of precipitation.
Top storylines
- After defeating UMass and Tennessee, Pitt 2-0, marking the fourth 2-0 start in Pat Narduzzi’s seven seasons with the Panthers. Pitt has never started a season 3-0 under Narduzzi; the last time the Panthers were 3-0 was 2014, when they beat Delaware, Boston College and Florida International to open the season.
- Pitt hasn’t started a season 4-0 since 2000.
- After rushing for more than 200 yards in the season opener against UMass, Pitt had just 96 yards on the ground in Saturday’s win at Tennessee. Conversely, Western Michigan gave up 335 rushing yards in the Broncos’ season-opening 47-14 loss to Michigan (although WMU held Illinois State to just 28 rushing yards this past weekend).
- Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards in Saturday’s win, giving him 557 passing yards on the season and 8,541 in his career to date. Pickett needs 57 yards to pass Dan Marino for No. 2 on Pitt’s all-time career passing list.