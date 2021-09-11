Narduzzi discusses his team's 41-34 win over Tennessee
Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following his team’s 41-34 win over Tennessee on Saturday. The interview session was held over Zoom, so there were some technical difficulties. Here is what the coac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news