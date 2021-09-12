Pitt-Tennessee was a 'big win for the team,' recruits say

Pitt's commits in the class of 2022 were tuned into the Panthers' 41-34 win at Tennessee on Saturday, and they impressed with what they saw.

Jordaan Bailey: “Great game, great team win. They never gave up.”

Camden Brown: “It was great. I told everybody at school I liked us. The boys played hard.”

Jimmy Scott: "It was a great game. Big win for the team, especially against SEC competition.”

Bradley Mann: “Great game by Pitt on both sides of the ball. The D-line balled out and Kenny had an insane game.”

Isaiah Montgomery: “It was a great game and it’s always good to start off the season 2-0.”

Che Nwabuko: “I wasn’t able to catch it because I had my game yesterday around the same time but after watching some highlights from the game, I thought those guys pulled it together and pulled off a great win.”