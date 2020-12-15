In the film room: Likes and dislikes in the win over Gardner-Webb
Before the Pitt Panthers (4-1) open ACC play on the road against the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Wednesday night, I want to tackle some positive and negative trends of the team. Given the timing, I a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news