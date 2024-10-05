Advertisement

Opportunity awaits Cruce Brookins in Pitt's ACC opener

Opportunity awaits Cruce Brookins in Pitt's ACC opener

Cruce Brookins to have elevated role this weekend in Pitt's game against North Carolina

 • Jim Hammett
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on the Hammond news, UNC and more

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on the Hammond news, UNC and more

Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Rodney Hammond's return and more.

 • Chris Peak
Hammond reinstated for the rest of the season

Hammond reinstated for the rest of the season

Pitt’s running game will get a big boost for the Panthers’ trip to North Carolina this weekend.

 • Chris Peak
PODCAST: Back from the off week

PODCAST: Back from the off week

The off week is over and the Panther-Lair Show was live Wednesday night

 • Chris Peak
Scouting report: North Carolina

Scouting report: North Carolina

Breaking down the North Carolina Tar Heels

 • Jim Hammett

Published Oct 5, 2024
Holstein, Reid, Louis, and FitzSimmons discuss Pitt's 34-34 win over UNC
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Pitt Panthers improved to 5-0, following a 34-24 road win over North Carolina on Saturday. Following the game quarterback Eli Holstein, running back Desmond Reid, and defenders Sean FitzSimmons and Kyle Louis broke down the win. Here is video from that session.

