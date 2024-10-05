Holstein, Reid, Louis, and FitzSimmons discuss Pitt's 34-34 win over UNC

in other news
Opportunity awaits Cruce Brookins in Pitt's ACC opener
Cruce Brookins to have elevated role this weekend in Pitt's game against North Carolina
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on the Hammond news, UNC and more
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Rodney Hammond's return and more.
Hammond reinstated for the rest of the season
Pitt’s running game will get a big boost for the Panthers’ trip to North Carolina this weekend.
PODCAST: Back from the off week
The off week is over and the Panther-Lair Show was live Wednesday night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Pitt Panthers improved to 5-0, following a 34-24 road win over North Carolina on Saturday. Following the game quarterback Eli Holstein, running back Desmond Reid, and defenders Sean FitzSimmons and Kyle Louis broke down the win. Here is video from that session.