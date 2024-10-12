Holstein, Lovelace, Reid, and Scott discuss Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal

in other news
Narduzzi on Cal, NLI, Mr. Rogers and more
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Cal and more.
PODCAST: A huge football game, another volleyball win and more
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we talked about Pitt's game against Cal, another Pitt volleyball win and a lot more.
Film review: How Holstein, Reid and Bell beat UNC
Pitt's offense put up more than 500 yards and scored four touchdowns to win at North Carolina on Saturday.
Film review: How Pitt's defense looked against UNC
Pitt’s defense allowed just 17 points and stopped North Carolina’s offense on third down 10 out of 15 times.
in other news
Narduzzi on Cal, NLI, Mr. Rogers and more
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Cal and more.
PODCAST: A huge football game, another volleyball win and more
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we talked about Pitt's game against Cal, another Pitt volleyball win and a lot more.
Film review: How Holstein, Reid and Bell beat UNC
Pitt's offense put up more than 500 yards and scored four touchdowns to win at North Carolina on Saturday.
Pitt hung on for a tough 17-15 win over Cal on Saturday at Acrsiure Stadium. The Panthers improved to 6-0 on the season, the first time that has happened since the 1982 season. Following the game Pitt players Eli Holstein, Braylan Lovelace, Desmond Reid, and Jimmy Scott med with the media.