Narduzzi on Cal, NLI, Mr. Rogers and more

Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Cal and more.

 Chris Peak
PODCAST: A huge football game, another volleyball win and more

On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we talked about Pitt's game against Cal, another Pitt volleyball win and a lot more.

 Chris Peak
Film review: How Holstein, Reid and Bell beat UNC

Pitt's offense put up more than 500 yards and scored four touchdowns to win at North Carolina on Saturday.

Premium content
 Chris Peak
Scouting report: California

Breaking down the Cal Bears

 Jim Hammett
Film review: How Pitt's defense looked against UNC

Pitt's defense allowed just 17 points and stopped North Carolina's offense on third down 10 out of 15 times.

Premium content
 Josh Hammack

Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Cal and more.

 Chris Peak
On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we talked about Pitt's game against Cal, another Pitt volleyball win and a lot more.

 Chris Peak
Pitt's offense put up more than 500 yards and scored four touchdowns to win at North Carolina on Saturday.

Premium content
 Chris Peak
Published Oct 12, 2024
Holstein, Lovelace, Reid, and Scott discuss Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal
Default Avatar
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett

Pitt hung on for a tough 17-15 win over Cal on Saturday at Acrsiure Stadium. The Panthers improved to 6-0 on the season, the first time that has happened since the 1982 season. Following the game Pitt players Eli Holstein, Braylan Lovelace, Desmond Reid, and Jimmy Scott med with the media.

