Pitt’s first four games in 2024 will start in the daylight, as the ACC announced kickoff times and TV assignments for the first few weeks of the season on Thursday.

The Panthers’ opener against Kent State on Aug. 31 will be a noon kickoff and air on ESPNU. Pitt will go on the road in Week Two for the team’s first trip to Cincinnati since 2012, and that game will also be a noon kickoff. TV will either be ESPN or ESPN2.

In Week Three, the Backyard Brawl will return to Acrisure Stadium and Pitt will host West Virginia in a 3:30 pm game that will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2. That one was a bit of a surprise, as the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose PNC Park shares numerous parking lots and garages with Acrisure Stadium, are scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals that night at 6:40 pm.

The ACC also announced that Pitt’s Week Four game against Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium will kick off at 3:30 pm and be broadcast on ACC Network.

Additionally, Pitt’s Thursday night game against Syracuse on Oct. 24 will be a 7:30 kickoff broadcast on ESPN.

Those five games are the first kickoff times to be announced for Pitt’s 2024 schedule. In addition to Kent State, West Virginia, Youngstown State and Syracuse, the Panthers will also host Cal (Oct. 12), Virginia (Nov. 9) and Clemson (Nov. 16) and travel to North Carolina (Oct. 5), SMU (Nov. 2), Louisville (Nov. 23) and Boston College (Nov. 30).