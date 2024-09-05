Advertisement
QB commit: 'Pitt's offense looked great'
Pitt quarterback commit Mason Heintschel was at the Panthers' season opener against Kent State on Saturday.
• Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Synkwan Smith scores two TDs
Breaking down how Pitt's recruiting class fared on the high school gridiron.
• Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Was Pitt's defense good enough against Kent State?
By the numbers, Pitt's defense had a good day against Kent State. But how good were the Panthers?
• Chris Peak
Five questions for Week Two
Each week, we've got five questions: one on Pitt's offense, one on the defense, one on the opponent, one on the ACC.
• Chris Peak
Daoust on the defensive line rotation, young linemen and more
1 - 0
Cincinnati
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
-2.5, O/U 62.5
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
0 - 1
West Virginia
-5.5
55
Pittsburgh
24
Kent St.