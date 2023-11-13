Pitt freshman point guard Bub Carrington exploded onto the college basketball scene last week and for his efforts he was named the ACC Rookie of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday afternoon. Carrington becomes just the third Pitt player to record this honor. The award, formerly stylized as ACC Freshman of the Week, was won twice by Trey McGowens in the 2018-19 season, while Justin Champagnie also did it two times in 2020.

Carrington made his college debut last week and arguably had the best start to a career in Pitt basketball history. The 6’5” freshman guard recorded the program’s fifth-ever triple double and the first since 1998. Carrington finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 100-52 win over North Carolina A&T. He is the first player in Pitt history to have a triple-double in a debut. He also became just the second player in ACC history to record a triple double in his freshman debut and the first since Dennis Scott did it for Georgia Tech in 1987.

“I feel like it was mainly the fact that the coaches trusted me enough to make the right plays and confident in myself,” Carrington said after the North Carolina A&T contest on why he was able to hit the ground running.

The freshman from Baltimore followed up his opening night performance with another solid showing in his second career game. Carrington went for 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists in Pitt’s 89-60 win over Binghamton on Friday night.

It has been a small sample size, but Carrington has also displayed some impressive three-point shooting. He is shooting 7-of-13 from behind the arc through two games. The freshman guard has just three turnovers as well, showing off an early comfort level running the point guard spot.

“I was really pleased and impressed with how he just let the game come to him,” Capel said after Carrington’s triple double performance. "He didn’t hunt stuff. He continues to play the game the right way, and that’s important for that lead guard position.”

Carrington and Pitt returns to action tonight when the Panthers host Florida Gulf Coast for a 7:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers will be looking for their first 3-0 start since the 2018-19 season.