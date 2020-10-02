Panther-lair - Carrigan ready for elevated role

Pitt has had to use three different starting tight ends through three games this season. When Pitt takes the field on Saturday against North Carolina State at noon, a fourth different starter looks to be in order.

Grant Carrigan was listed as this week's starting tight end when Pitt released its depth chart on Monday. Carrigan is a 6’7” and 285-pound junior out of nearby Pine-Richland High School.

Carrigan has appeared in every game in each of the past two seasons and played in 23 snaps in Pitt’s 23-20 win over Louisville last week. Carrigan has carved out a role during his time at Pitt, whether it be on special teams or in special packages as an extra blocker. His play last week caught the attention of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. Carrigan received a winning performance grade from Saturday’s game and there is optimism for him going forward.

“Grant is tough and has gotten a lot better,” Narduzzi said. “We’re excited about what he's -- he's become a better blocker because that offensive line work that he's had.”

Carrigan has always toed the line between being a tight end and offensive linemen since he stepped foot on campus. He had made the switch to line in the spring, but following recent injuries to the top two tight ends, Lucas Krull and Kyi Wright, he’s been back working with Tim Salem.

“I expected to play tackle at the beginning of the season, but we needed a tight end,” Carrigan said. “There was just a need for it and I’m able to do both, so that’s where I’m at right now.”

The long term status of both Krull and Wright is unknown, though Wright is on this week’s depth chart. Pitt has also used junior college transfer Daniel Moraga quite a bit this season and he should share the duties with Carrigan this weekend.

Carrigan is comfortable with the blocking aspect, and at 285-pounds he’s getting accustomed to being a pass catcher again.

“I’m just getting used to running around again,” he said. “To be honest, I’m fine with my weight right now, maybe a little bit less, but I feel good running around even though I’m a bigger body at tackle. But yea I feel smooth running around. I just need to get back into that running route shape.”

Carrigan only went out for three passes in his 23 snaps on Saturday. While he needs the ability to be an option in the passing game, his primary objective will be to help block and open up more lanes for the rushing attack that ranks tenth in the ACC averaging 143.3 yards per game.

He spent most of the offseason working with Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely. Carrigan believes that he can take what he’s learned from that spot, and bring even more to the tight end position.

“We go over that stuff and when I was with Coach Borbely, he’s a great teacher of breaking down these defenses and all concepts and where everyone needs to go,” Carrigan explained. “It’s just like I know where I need to go, I understand where everybody else needs to go which makes it a lot easier.”