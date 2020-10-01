Behind enemy lines: North Carolina State
Pitt is set to host North Carolina State on Saturday at Heinz Field. In order to get a better look at N.C. State, we spoke to Matt Carter from TheWolfpacker.com to help break down the game further....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news