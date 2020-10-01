Powell on Kessman, the running backs, and more
Pitt running backs coach and special teams coordinator Andre Powell spoke to the media on Tuesday. Powell addressed topics on both of his groups. Here is a full rundown of his remarks.Did you feed ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news