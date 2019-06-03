News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Anderson makes first of two June visits to Pitt

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Nearly 30 schools have offered Sammy Anderson, but not many have the unique connection that Pitt does. Like the rest of his suitors, the Panthers have offered Anderson a scholarship; unlike the res...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}