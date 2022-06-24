A conversation with Isaiah Neal

For this week's conversation, we're joined by 2023 Pitt defensive tackle commit Isaiah Neal, who talks about picking the Panthers, his excitement about working with Charlie Partridge, why he chose to transfer to St. Frances Academy and a lot more.

