The Pitt Panthers landed a pair of 2025 football commitments on Monday. The class now sits with six recruits following the announcement from Shep Turk, a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound offensive line recruit from Thomas Jefferson High School out of the Pittsburgh area. He became the second prospect to commit on Monday, following Florida wide receiver Tony Kinsler.

Turk was offered by new Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau back on March 22nd, but has been a prospect on the school’s radar for some time. The Thomas Jefferson standout has visited Pitt three times since November and already has an official visited planned for June 20-22.

He was able to take in a spring practice back in March and that is when he was able to land the offer from Pitt, his first and only power-four offer to date. The TJ star also claims FBS offers from the likes of Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, UMass, Navy, and Temple.

“It was a good feeling to get a hometown offer and a team that is real close to home,” Turk told Panther-Lair.com back in March. “It was definitely a good feeling and it was something that I’ve wanted for a while.”

His most recent visit allowed him more time to interact with Darveau and also new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. He was able to see what the offense will look like for this season and was excited about where he could potentially fit in down the line.

“I like them and I think they’re going to do some good things at Pitt,” Turk said in a previous interview. “I like it and I think they’re going to run it well.”

Turk’s commitment also carries a legacy from his high school to Pitt. He becomes yet another Thomas Jefferson star to make the short trip to Oakland for college. Recently graduated defensive linemen Devin Danielson spent the past six seasons with the program. Dom Decicco and Lucas Nix had successful careers in recent memory from the powerhouse program led by head coach Bill Cherpak, a Pitt football alum himself.

Turk is a physical player and also comes to Pitt with a wrestling background as well. It’s an aspect of his game he embraces.

“I definitely play a physical run the ball and then dominate the man across from me type of football,” Turk said following his last visit to Pitt.

The commitment of Turk marks the first Pennsylvania prospect in Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class, coming one year after the Panthers signed seven in-state recruits in 2024. Turk is also the first offensive linemen in the class as well.