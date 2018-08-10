2017 was supposed to be Qunitin Wirignis’ year.

Following three seasons of backing up Matt Galambos and playing on special teams, it was all set for Wirginis to step into the middle linebacker role and become a full-time starter as a senior.

But things did not go as planned. Wirginis was part of some preseason suspensions handed out by head coach Pat Narduzzi, and was later ruled out for the year with a non-football injury.

Now he is hoping 2018 can become that season he wanted to have a year ago.

“It’s heartbreaking," Wirginis said. "Putting in that work and not being able to play is heartbreaking, but I believe everything happens for a reason and I’ve said that before, but I believe and I wouldn’t change a thing that’s happened in my life.

“I’m extremely happy with where I’m at right now and where this team is at right now and the progress that we’ve made this offseason. It was hard at the time, but getting a lot of opportunity to put in growth, mentally and physically."

With 50 career tackles and four sacks, Wirginis has made an impact on this defense before, and head coach Pat Narduzzi thinks the best is yet to come for him in 2018.

“A healthy Quintin Wirginis makes us a better defense,” Narduzzi said. “Love that guy.”

The love is real for Wirginis. Last season’s starting middle linebacker, Salem Brightwell, is glad to see him back in the lineup and it slides him back to his more natural position on the outside.

“We really missed 'Q' last year with his knowledge,” Brightwell said Thursday. “I felt like we all tried to learn on our own and bring it together, but 'Q' is one of the smartest players on defense. Having him on the team and having him on the defense is really huge for us.”

Pitt brings back nine starters from last year’s defense, and that doesn't include Wirginis. He did not play in any games last season, but he was very much involved with the team and used his time to study the game from the film room.

“I think it’s really important even if you’re not on the tape, even if you’re not on the field to be involved in that process and to envision yourself being on that field so when you come back as I have that you don’t skip a beat mentally,” Wirginis said.

Teammate and fellow redshirt senior Elijah Zeise had to go to the film room to remember what they were missing without Wirginis being on the field last season.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Zeise said. “You watch film from our third-down package from two years ago back when he played and I think we used to call him the drunk bull with the way he just kind of ran around in there. So that’s the type of stuff that he brings.”

Zeise added, “He’s a big dude and be brings the wood.”

Linebackers coach Rob Harley said Wirginis is performing well to this point of fall camp.

“He’s been really good. I mean you are talking an older guy that has a ton of knowledge and he’s got experience he’s played a lot for us,” Harley said.

“He brings a lot of senior leadership to us and he’s grown up a lot and he’s matured a lot, and he’s good to have in the room - he’s an extra coach."