Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 08:24:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting rundown: Where things stand after the August mini-run

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt’s 2019 recruiting class is up to 18 commitments after the staff went on a mini-run of four commitments in the days leading up to camp. So where does the class go from here? How many spots do t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}